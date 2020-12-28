Lori Loughlin, former ‘Full House’ star, released from prison after college bribery scandal

DUBLIN, Calif. (KXAN) — Lori Loughlin, most-known for her role as Aunt Becky in the sitcom “Full House,” was released Monday after spending two months in prison for her role in a nationwide college admissions bribery scandal.

Loughlin reported to prison earlier than she had to, opting to start her sentence in a Dublin, California, facility on Oct. 30 rather than Nov. 19. She, along with husband Massimo Giannulli, admitted to paying more than $500,000 in bribes to get their two daughters admitted to the University of Southern California as rowing recruits.

Giannullli was sentenced to five months in prison and has to pay a $250,000 fine and perform 250 hours of community service. Loughlin is required to pay a $150,000 fine and perform 100 hours of community service.

Giannulli is to be released on April 17, according to the federal Bureau of Prisons.

Former University of Texas tennis coach Michael Center was also convicted of wire fraud for his role in the scandal and sentenced to six months in prison. He accepted $100,000 to help get a tennis recruit admitted to the university, but the student wasn’t on the tennis team.