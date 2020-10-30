Lil Wayne gets backlash after showing support for Trump

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Hip hop icon Lil Wayne is receiving criticism after publicly showing support for President Donald Trump on Thursday.

The 38-year-old rapper, songwriter and actor said he had a meeting with the president about criminal reform.

“Just had a great meeting with @realdonaldtrump @potus besides what he’s done so far with criminal reform, the platinum plan is going to give the community real ownership. He listened to what we had to say today and assured he will and can get it done,” he wrote on Twitter.

Just had a great meeting with @realdonaldtrump @potus besides what he’s done so far with criminal reform, the platinum plan is going to give the community real ownership. He listened to what we had to say today and assured he will and can get it done. 🤙🏾 pic.twitter.com/Q9c5k1yMWf — Lil Wayne WEEZY F (@LilTunechi) October 29, 2020

Social media users wasted no time reacting to the post.

One user wrote: “Omg Wayne I’m your biggest fan. You can’t believe his lies. He hates black people and women and everyone basically aside from Ivanka. Seriously no, this is heart breaking.”

Another wrote: “Y’all he’s not speaking as a black man. He’s speaking as a rich man.”

Rappers 50 Cent and Ice Cube drew widespread political attention by expressing support for Trump or, at least a willingness to work with him in a second term.

50 Cent endorsed Trump’s reelection in a Twitter post, saying he feared Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden would raise his taxes. “Yeah, I don’t want to be 20cent,” he wrote, noting that higher taxes on the rich “is a very, very, bad idea. I don’t like it.”

By entertaining a conversation with the campaign concerning his proposals, Ice Cube provided the opening for an adviser to the president’s re-election campaign to tweet that the rapper was on board with Team Trump, overstating the reality of the situation.

“One campaign said, ‘We love what you have but let’s really dig into it after the election,’ and one campaign said, ‘We love what you have. Do you mind talking to us about it?’ And that’s what I did,” he told CNN. “The Trump campaign came to me and asked me to explain to them some of the Contract with Black America.”

Ice Cube has said he has not endorsed either campaign.

The Associated Press contributed to this report .