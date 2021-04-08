Kane Brown’s ‘Blessed & Free Tour’ coming to Bryce Jordan Center in State College

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Multi-Platinum and five-time American Music Award-winning artist Kane Brown will stop at State College as part of his Blessed & Free Tour.

The tour will visit the Bryce Jordan Center with Jordan Davis and Restless Road Nov. 6.

Registration for Brown’s pre-sale begins Thursday, April 8, at 10 a.m. on his website. Tickets for Blessed & Free Tour will go on sale to the general public Friday, April 16, at 10 a.m. online at ticket master.

Penn State University Park students will receive $20 off select tickets courtesy of the Penn State Student Fee Board, the release said. Student tickets will go on sale Thursday, April 15, at 10 a.m. through the Account Manager. They said students must present a valid student ID upon entry.

VIP Packages will also be available. The exclusive offers include early-access to General Admission Pit, limited edition merchandise and more.

He plans on visiting all 29 NBA basketball arenas throughout 2021 and 2022. This will make him the first country artist in history to headline every NBA basketball arena in a single tour, according to a press release.

In addition to NBA arenas, Blessed & Free will be stopping at a total of 35 cities, and Pittsburgh is one of them. He will be performing at the PPG Paints Arena Jan 8, 2022, with Chase Rice and Restless Road.

For more information about Kane Brown and his tour, you can visit his website.