James Michael Tyler, Gunther from ‘Friends’ has died at 59

NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 16: Actor James Michael Tyler attends the Central Perk Pop-Up Celebrating The 20th Anniversary Of “Friends” on September 16, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Paul Zimmerman/Getty Images)

(WTAJ) — James Michael Tyler, famous for his iconic role in the hit series Friends, has died after a battle with cancer, TMZ has reported.

A representative said that Tyler had passed away, peacefully, Sunday morning after battling stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

“The world knew him as Gunther (the seventh “Friend”), from the hit series “Friends,” but Michael’s loved ones knew him as an actor, musician, cancer-awareness advocate, and loving husband,” the family told TMZ.

Tyler came out and announced his battle with cancer, which took many fans by surprise, around the time HBO Max was premiering the Friends Reunion. Tyler made an appearance digitally on screen. Due to his battle, he was unable to make it there in person.

Tyler appeared in a few various short films and made some cameos here and there, but he was relatively quiet in the Hollywood world. Gunther, however, became synonymous with Central Perk and Friends. The character was featured in 150 of Friends’ 236 episodic 10-year run. He had the most appearances outside of the six main friends.