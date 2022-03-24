CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Penn State University’s annual Movin’ On music festival returns for a full in-person event headlined by Jack Harlow on Friday, April 29.

The Movin’ On 2022 music festival lineup was announced on Wednesday, March 23, and brings headliner Harlow, with support from Aminé, Fitz and the Tantrums, as well as more performers yet to be announced.

The event is free and open to the public for those 18 and older. To get in, you must have a valid Penn State ID or government-issued ID. Gates to the IM Field open at 3:30 p.m. A list of prohibited items and additional information is available on their website.

Harlow is one of the most popular hip-hop artists in the business currently. His 2020 hit “WHATS POPPIN” is a six-time platinum-certified song. Harlow is also a part of Lit Nas X’s “Industry Baby” one of the biggest songs globally.

The festival returns to the IM Field after three years. Last year’s festival was held virtually and the 2020 show was canceled due to the coronavirus. This year’s show is a part of the Penn State Class of 2020 Commencement Celebration, which runs from April 29 to May 1.