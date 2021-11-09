How much would the Simpson’s house cost? One realtor group takes a look

(TheRealDeal) – Ever wonder how much “d’oh” it would take to live like Homer and his family from “The Simpsons?” Garretts Real Estate Group has a theory.

The company recently “listed” the property at 742 Evergreen Terrace, a two-story family home with a basement. The 2,200-square-foot home, featuring four bedrooms and two and a half bathrooms, was given an estimated list price of nearly $450,000.

“Figuring out what the approximate value of Homer and Co.’s house is not really an exact science, but there are some definite clues that aided in figuring out a good ballpark estimate,” Garretts Real Estate Group wrote in its listing.

The listing rattles off some of the features of the home, as seen on the long-running animated Fox comedy. It has an arched front door, multiple rooms with bay windows and four bedrooms on the second floor. The master bedroom also features an en suite bathroom.

Some of the best features of the home are outside, though. A back yard is contained by a wooden picket fence and is overlooked by a patio. It also has a massive custom treehouse.

Garretts came up with the listing price by pulling up some comparison prices of the Simpson family compound. While it’s a logical strategy to create a hypothetical listing price, it does create one potential flaw for accuracy.

The listing claims that the Springfield home is located in Oregon, which is where the creator of the television show Matt Groening grew up. The actual location of Springfield in the show is a well-kept secret, however, and could be in any number of states, if any at all. Putting the home in a different state would dramatically change the listing price.

“The Simpsons” has graced television screens for more than three decades without aging, though, so it doesn’t seem like they’re motivated sellers just yet.