Here’s how you can get paid $1,300 to watch scary movies

(WTAJ) — Are you a horror movie buff? Opportunity awaits: one company wants to pay someone to watch scary films this October.

FinanceBuzz wants to hire a “Horror Movie Heart Rate Analyst” to record their heart rate while watching 13 of some of the top horror movies. The new hire will be paid $1,300 and will be sent a Fitbit to record their heart rate, along with a $50 gift card to cover movie rental costs.

Why horror movies? Aside from the spooky season, FinanceBuzz says horror is the most profitable genre, regardless of the budget set to film them.

“More often than not, horror movies are scary because of their story… not the budget of the production studio,” they said. “Some of the most spectacular slasher films and terrifying thrillers were made with chump change compared to superhero sequels and well-known franchises.”

If you manage to land the gig, you will have to watch the following movies from Oct. 9 to Oct. 18 while wearing a Fitbit and ranking the movies based on your prediction of budget sizes:

Saw Amityville Horror A Quiet Place A Quiet Place Part 2 Candyman Insidious The Blair Witch Project Sinister Get Out The Purge Halloween (2018) Paranormal Activity Annabelle

Applications are due by Sept. 26 at midnight ET. The candidate will be selected by Oct. 1. You must be based in the United States and at least 18 years old to apply.