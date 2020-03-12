‘Gronk’ close to new contract but not with the NFL, may wrestle in 2020

(WTAJ) — Former New England Patriot Rob “Gronk” Gronkowski has been seen in the WWE Universe before. The first time being when real-life friend Mojo Rawley was signed to WWE’s developmental brand, NXT.

He later showed up at WrestleMania 33 to help Mojo, real name Dean Muhtadi, who played for both the Green Bay Packers and Arizona Cardinals, win the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal after jumping the barrier and entering the ring.

According to Ryan Satin, the WWE Backstage correspondent on FS1, Gronk is close to signing a deal with the WWE, less than four weeks before WrestleMania 36 in Tampa, Florida. While it’s not expected for him to wrestle at WrestleMania, there’s a chance he will be there on April 4, in an attempt to start a storyline for a match at SummerSlam in August for what the WWE calls “The biggest party of the summer.”

Thanks for the invite to the Beach Party @RobGronkowski … maybe you should come to our party in Boston … heard it’s the biggest of the summer. @StephMcMahon pic.twitter.com/eRQ8z0UmQI — Triple H (@TripleH) February 1, 2020

During a press conference in August 2019, Gronk said he doesn’t see himself working full-time but remained open to the idea of a match “down the road.

“I don’t feel like I would be a full-time wrestler, but there is one thing I’m down for, and that’s to do like one crazy match. Like practice it for a little bit, and go in, like during a Royal Rumble. I got my friend in WWE. Do a full-on WWE match.

I’m not saying when, maybe like five years. I got the rest of my life to do that. I’m saying I’ve always dreamed about doing that, just one time, going in there and just going full out. That may be a possibility, like one time down the road.”