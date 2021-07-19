From big screen and back: Suicide Squad’s John Cena makes surprise return to WWE

FORT WORTH, Tx. (WTAJ) — After years of focusing on Hollywood with roles in F9 and the newest Suicide Squad, superstar John Cena made a surprise return to a WWE ring at the Money In The Bank PPV.

In the closing moments of the show, ‘The Tribal Chief’ Roman Reigns stood tall after pinning Edge to retain the Universal Championship, telling everyone it’s time to “acknowledge me,” the familiar sounds of John Cena’s theme “My Time is Now” blared through the arena.

The live crowd, which hasn’t been seen at a WWE pay-per-view in 16 months, went ballistic over the return.

Not going to lie, I got super excited as soon as John Cena’s music hit. #MITB — AB Normal🐈 🇨🇦🏳️‍🌈🍟 (@kat_woman13) July 19, 2021

Cena, who was actually rumored to be coming back to face Roman Reigns at the “biggest show of the summer” WWE’s SummerSlam, was up in the air given his new filming schedule.

The new spy thriller Argylle, starring Henry Cavill, who plays the latest iteration of Superman, is set to film this August in Europe. Cena’s exact schedule for filming is unknown as things can always change quickly on set, but it looks like he’ll be challenging Roman Reigns for the Universal title on Saturday, August 21.

Many studios put certain caveats into their contracts with actors that prohibit them from taking unnecessary risks that could hinder and delay filming. It was uncertain if such a thing would keep John Cena from having a match as filming for the project ramped up and was set to begin.

Cena, who didn’t say a word on the PPV, grabbed a mic after Reigns left the arena and the show concluded on Peacock TV. Feeling like he was in a “bizzaro” world, Cena wouldn’t help but admit how much he missed and loves the fans.

Cenas slated to show up on WWE Raw Monday Night on the USA Network even though Reigns and the Universal Title are exclusive to Friday Night SmackDown on FOX.