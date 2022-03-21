WTAJ — One of the most famous battle royale video games has made a major change in their latest update by removing the ability to build.

Fortnite, the battle royale-style video game, has “wiped out” the ability to build, one of the key parts of the game in their Chapter 3 Season 2 update, according to their website. Since its launch in 2017, the game has allowed players to strategically build structures while trying to be the last person or squad remaining.

BUILDING COMING BACK?

While building has left the game, it’s likely not to be gone for long. Data mining shows building is expected to return nine days into the new season but will still offer a no-building limited-time mode according to Forbes. This option for players is expected to come back later in the season.

NEW FEATURES:

While the new season is underway, features have been added to replace the lack of building, including overshields, sprinting and mantling, according to their website.

The overshield is designed to give additional coverage to the players’ normal health and current shield. The overshield can crack, but auto-repairs when you aren’t in battle.

Now that building is gone you have to be extra quick, so the default movement speed has been upgraded, as well as adding a faster sprint feature. The newest sprint feature can’t be used forever though, so a sprint meter has been added, but will refill over time.

Additionally, mantling is the best new way to gain the high ground, one of the keys to winning a battle. You can now mantle structures to pull your character up.

NEW WEAPONS:

As for the combat, two new weapons have joined the arena, the combat SMG and Striker Burst Rifle.

The combat SMG is similar to the combat assault rifle and pistol, but packs a heavier punch and has a lot of recoil. The striker burst rifle is a two-shot semi-automatic with a customized sight.

NEW CHARACTER CUSTOMIZATION:

This wouldn’t be a new season without a new battle pass either. This season Doctor Strange has joined the battle in anticipation of the latest Marvel movie set to hit theatres in May. Players can unlock Doctor Strange and others as they progress through the battle pass.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 is available to play now for free on PC, Playstation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and the Epic Games App on Android or the Samsung Galaxy Store.