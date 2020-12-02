First-ever Intercontinental Champion, Pat Patterson, dead at 79

Entertainment

by:

Posted: / Updated:

IMG: Pat patterson in a WWE ring before a live show. Credit: wwe.com

(WTAJ) — The first-ever WWE Intercontinental Champion, Pat Patterson, has died at the age of 79, WWE.com reports.

Coming from a modest upbringing in Canada, Pat Patterson helped revolutionize sports entertainment. From the first-ever IC Champion in the company’s history to actually creating the world-famous Royal Rumble match, Patterson has been iconic both on-screen and off.

His legacy was captured in his 2016 autobiography, Accepted: How the First Gay Superstar Changed WWE, a wonderful look into his life both inside and out of the ring.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss