First-ever Intercontinental Champion, Pat Patterson, dead at 79

(WTAJ) — The first-ever WWE Intercontinental Champion, Pat Patterson, has died at the age of 79, WWE.com reports.

Coming from a modest upbringing in Canada, Pat Patterson helped revolutionize sports entertainment. From the first-ever IC Champion in the company’s history to actually creating the world-famous Royal Rumble match, Patterson has been iconic both on-screen and off.

His legacy was captured in his 2016 autobiography, Accepted: How the First Gay Superstar Changed WWE, a wonderful look into his life both inside and out of the ring.