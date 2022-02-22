Firefly 2022 lineup features Green Day, My Chemical Romance

DOVER, Del. (WTAJ) — Firefly has released a line-up for the 2022 event this Sept. at the Woodlands in Dover featuring Green Day, My Chemical Romance, Halsey, Weezer, Avril Lavigne and more.

The event will take place over four days from Thursday, Sept. 22 to Sunday, Sept. 26 and has a massive line-up that features each day with Hasley, Dua Lipa, My Chemical Romance, or Green Day.

Alongside the live performances, Firefly will have the hammock hangout, silent disco, PRIDE parade, and even a roller rink out in the woodlands. Don’t miss the drag brunch or any of the other food and drink events.

You can camp out for the weekend with general admission passes, VIP passes, or even SUPER VIP passes starting at low as $299.

The full musical lineup so far announced can be found below and you can CLICK HERE for more information and/or sign up for pre-sale.

100 gecs

Alexander 23

All Time Low

Anna of the North

AmyElle

Ashnikko

Avril Lavigne

Bakar

Bankrol Hayden

Benny The Butcher

Big Sean

Bleachers

Casmalia

Chai

Charli XCX

Chloe Moriondo

Cloonee

Cochise

Cold War Kids

Conan Gray

Cordae

Daisy the Great

Dayglow

Dorian Electra

Dua Lipa

Elderbrook

Emmy Meli

Ezra Furman

flor

ford.

GAYLE

Girl Talk

Green Day

Gryffin

Gunna

Gus Dapperton

Halsey

Indigo De Souza

Jamie xx

John SummitJordana

Jungle

Little Simz

Loud Luxury

Lucii

Mallrat

Manchester Orchestra

Mannequin Pussy

Matt Maeson

Mod Sun

My Chemical Romance

Neil Frances

Phantoms

Porter Robinson

Princess Nokia

Rainbow Kitten Surprise

Renforshort

Sadie Jean

SAINt JHN

San Holo

SEB

Ship Wrek

spill tab

Sueco

The Backseat Lovers

The Brook & The Bluff

The Head And The Heart

The Kid LAROI

The Regrettes

Tsu Nami

VNSSA

Wax Motif

Weezer

Wenzday

Weston Estate

Whipped Cream

Willow

Wolf Alice

Yung Bae

YUNGBLUD

Zedd