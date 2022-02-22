Firefly 2022 lineup features Green Day, My Chemical Romance

DOVER, Del. (WTAJ) — Firefly has released a line-up for the 2022 event this Sept. at the Woodlands in Dover featuring Green Day, My Chemical Romance, Halsey, Weezer, Avril Lavigne and more.
The event will take place over four days from Thursday, Sept. 22 to Sunday, Sept. 26 and has a massive line-up that features each day with Hasley, Dua Lipa, My Chemical Romance, or Green Day.
Alongside the live performances, Firefly will have the hammock hangout, silent disco, PRIDE parade, and even a roller rink out in the woodlands. Don’t miss the drag brunch or any of the other food and drink events.
You can camp out for the weekend with general admission passes, VIP passes, or even SUPER VIP passes starting at low as $299.
The full musical lineup so far announced can be found below and you can CLICK HERE for more information and/or sign up for pre-sale.
- 100 gecs
- Alexander 23
- All Time Low
- Anna of the North
- AmyElle
- Ashnikko
- Avril Lavigne
- Bakar
- Bankrol Hayden
- Benny The Butcher
- Big Sean
- Bleachers
- Casmalia
- Chai
- Charli XCX
- Chloe Moriondo
- Cloonee
- Cochise
- Cold War Kids
- Conan Gray
- Cordae
- Daisy the Great
- Dayglow
- Dorian Electra
- Dua Lipa
- Elderbrook
- Emmy Meli
- Ezra Furman
- flor
- ford.
- GAYLE
- Girl Talk
- Green Day
- Gryffin
- Gunna
- Gus Dapperton
- Halsey
- Indigo De Souza
- Jamie xx
- John SummitJordana
- Jungle
- Little Simz
- Loud Luxury
- Lucii
- Mallrat
- Manchester Orchestra
- Mannequin Pussy
- Matt Maeson
- Mod Sun
- My Chemical Romance
- Neil Frances
- Phantoms
- Porter Robinson
- Princess Nokia
- Rainbow Kitten Surprise
- Renforshort
- Sadie Jean
- SAINt JHN
- San Holo
- SEB
- Ship Wrek
- spill tab
- Sueco
- The Backseat Lovers
- The Brook & The Bluff
- The Head And The Heart
- The Kid LAROI
- The Regrettes
- Tsu Nami
- VNSSA
- Wax Motif
- Weezer
- Wenzday
- Weston Estate
- Whipped Cream
- Willow
- Wolf Alice
- Yung Bae
- YUNGBLUD
- Zedd
