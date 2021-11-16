Final ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ trailer reveals a multi-verse of villains

(WTAJ) — After months of rumors, speculation and fan theories, Marvel finally gives fans the last trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home before it hits theaters this December.

Spider-Man: No Way Home takes place after the events of Avengers: Endgame and Spider-Man: Far From Home, and if you’re keeping up with Disney+, it also dives deep into the Multiverse that was finally introduced in Loki. Basically, time is not linear. It branches out into alternate timelines and creates parallel universes.

After trying to recruit Doctor Strange to help the world forget that they know Peter Parker is Spider-Man, timelines get tampered with and it looks as though the doors to the multiverse have been broken down and are now wide open.

Alfred Molina leaked earlier this year that he was on set to reprise his role of Doctor Otto “Octopus” Octavious from Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man 2. But that’s not all. The trailer reveals a look at Green Goblin, Electro, Sandman, and The Lizard as well as diving into a divide between Spidey and Doctor Strange over the fate of those from the other universes.

While not seen in the trailer, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield have both been reportedly spotted on set, wearing Spider-Man suits, leaving fans to believe they will cross the Multiverse and all unite to battle the infamous “Sinister Six” at some point in the future. The Six comprise of Doc Ock (Alfred Molina), Vulture (Michael Keaton), Electro (Jamie Foxx), Sandman (Thomas Hayden Church), Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal) and Kraven ‘The Hunter’, who hasn’t been seen in a Spider-Man film yet.

Officials with Marvel have been very quiet and it was unknown if Sandman would return, but with the final official trailer, it looks like another villain is added to the list. Kraven ‘The Hunter’ is slated to have a stand-alone film in 2023. The Sinister Six seems all but confirmed in the future.

Doctor Strange in the Multi-Verse of madness is slated to dive deeper into the multiple-universe storyline from the comics in 2022.

Spider-Man: No Way Home will be exclusively in theaters on Dec. 17.