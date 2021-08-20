Expensivity: What states have the average cheapest, most expensive pizza by the slice

(WTAJ) (Expensivity)– It’s pizza time! The website, Expensivity, released their 2021 national pizza index which shows what states have the most expensive cheese and pepperoni pizza on average.

According to the index, Alaska has the most expensive cheese pizza you will find. Alaska is home to Airport Pizza, which actually flies pizzas and drops them off at remote locations. Moose’s Tooth Pub and Pizzeria in Alaska is the highest-grossing independent pizzeria with bringing in annually about $6 million in sales.

The study found that if you want cheaper pizza then North Dakota is the place to be. The state’s Margherita pizza is the cheapest with an average cost of $6.64. The Northeast region was found to have the cheapest average for pizza.

For pepperoni lovers, the most expensive state for a pepperoni pizza is Oklahoma with an average price of $15.56 per pizza. Even though Alaska may have the most expensive cheese pizza on average, for pepperoni the state ranks at number seven for the most expensive on average costing $13.89, according to the study.

Utah offers the cheapest pepperoni pizza at an average price of $6.49. This is even cheaper than North Dakota’s average Margherita pizza.

Besides the prices of pizza, the study also found what states have the most amount of pizzerias per 100,000 residents. The state of Rhode Island has the most pizzerias with 37.3 pizza joints for every 100,000 residents.

An interactive chart on Expensivity’s pizza article deals with searching for average prices in certain cities. Two cities are both tied for the cheapest average cost for a plain cheese pizza for $6.35.

In order to do the study, Expensivity got prices, menus and pizzerias were collected by the website MenuWithPrice. Expensivity used MenuWithPrices and Yelp API to determine the number of pizzerias in the states according to the article.

All of the data in the study was collected in April. To read more about the study, visit Expensivity’s website.

