(WTAJ/CBS) — Dreamworks Animation and Pearl Studio’s Co-Production ‘Abominable’ is taking audiences on an epic adventure from the streets of a Chinese city to the Himalayan snowscapes.

The story follows a girl who meets a young yeti on the roof of her apartment.

She and her friends name the Yeti Everest and begin their quest to reunite him with his family.

Abominable will be released on September 27.