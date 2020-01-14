Dolly diehards take on the “Dolly Should” festival

(WTAJ/CBS) — If you’re a Dolly Parton fan, you’re in good company.

Dozens of fans dressed like the superstar in Mississippi over the weekend for the annual “Dolly Should” Festival.

This is the fifth year for the festival.

Fans young and old came from across the country like New Orleans, Nashville, Boston, and Washington D.C., just to name a few.

The festival has grown so big that they look forward to it all year long.

As for what inspires dozens to do their hair up like Dolly, some believe it to be her phenomenal personality.

“I believe dolly is really genuine. She is down to earth. I think she is a sweet and compassionate person, and everyone should inspire to be more like her,” said a Dolly Parton fan from St. Louis.