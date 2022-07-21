UNITED STATES (WTAJ) – The 2022 schedule for Shark Week has been released and get ready to meet the sharks head-on as you head into next week.

The Discovery Channel released a jammed pack list of specials that features some of the most fearsome creatures to swim in the depths. Some of the sharks that will make an appearance are Great Whites, Tigers, Mako, and Hammerheads. Each brings unique qualities to its spotlights.

Shark Week officially kicks off on Sunday, July 24, and goes through Saturday, July 30. Although depending on whether or not you have Discovery+ you may have had the opportunity to see some exclusive shows that won’t be available to other users. There were two exclusive Discovery+ shows that aired on Friday, July 14 and another is set to air on the Saturday, July 23.

Every night next week, starting at 8 p.m. the Discovery channel will be packed with shark features. Kicking off the 34 show this year will be Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson as the Master of Ceremonies. On Sunday, there will also be a “Jackass Shark Week 2.0” featuring the cast of the reality stunt movies “Jackass”.

Tuesday will also have special guests that audiences know and love. Impractical Jokers, Sal Vulcano, James Murray and Brian Quinn will be there for a shark week spectacular.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter.

For a full list of the creature features check out the Shark Week Schedule and place your bets on the matchups that Discovery has laid out.