(NEXSTAR) – Disney+ is hoping to attract new viewers by debuting a cheaper subscription plan, albeit one that requires users to sit through commercials.

On Friday, Disney announced plans to introduce the ad-supported Disney+ subscription option as an alternative to its current (and only) ad-free subscription.

The ad-supported tier is scheduled to arrive sometime “in late 2022” for U.S.-based subscribers, according to Disney.

“Expanding access to Disney+ to a broader audience at a lower price point is a win for everyone — consumers, advertisers, and our storytellers,” said Kareem Daniel, chairman of Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution, in a statement included with Friday’s press release. “More consumers will be able to access our amazing content. Advertisers will be able to reach a wider audience, and our storytellers will be able to share their incredible work with more fans and families.”

At the moment, the exact launch date of the new service — and more importantly, its price — have not been revealed. Disney said those details will be announced “at a later date.”

In Friday’s press release, Disney claimed its ad-supported offering was a step toward reaching its goal of 230-260 million subscribers by the 2024 fiscal year. As of Jan. 1, 2022, Disney+ had a total of 129.8 million subscribers, according to its most recent earnings report.

A subscription to Disney+ currently costs $7.99 per month, or $79.99 per year. Users also have the option of purchasing the “Disney Bundle,” which grants access to Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ for $13.99 per month (plan includes Hulu’s ad-supported subscription) or 19.99 per month (plan includes Hulu’s ad-free subscription).