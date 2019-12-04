Dictionary.com names its 2019 Word of the Year

(WTAJ/CNN) — Dictionary. com’s Word of the Year for 2019 has been named, and it is ‘Existential.’

For those not into etymology, ‘Existential’ is an adjective that can be defined in two ways.

One is “Of or relating to Existence,” and the other is “Concerned with the nature of human existence as determined by the individual’s freely made choices.”

Existential became part of the English language in the late 1600s.

As for its current use, existential was used frequently in conversations about climate change, democratic institutions, gun violence, and popular culture.