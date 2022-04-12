(WTAJ) — Comedian Gilbert Gottfried has passed away after a long illness, his family announced on his official Twitter account Tuesday. He was 67.

“We are heartbroken to announce the passing of our beloved Gilbert Gottfried after a long illness. In addition to being the most iconic voice in comedy, Gilbert was a wonderful husband, brother, friend, and father to his two young children. Although today is a sad day for all of us, please keep laughing as loud as possible in Gilbert’s Honor,” the statement on his Twitter reads.

Gottfried, most recognized for his iconic voice in movies, TV, and commercials, was also a stand-up comedian for decades, beginning at just the age of 15. A few years later he wound up on the season 6 cast of Saturday Night Live, but was hardly seen or used.

Fast forward to some of his most iconic roles in the 90s as Mr. Peabody in Problem Child 1 and 2 alongside John Ritter and the unmistaken voice of Iago, Jafar’s sidekick parrot in ‘Aladdin’ and ‘Return of Jafar.’ He continued voice acting and doing comedy into and through the 2000s, at one point landing the role of the Aflac duck’s voice. You know, the one that only yells “AFLAC.”

Gottfried went on to be featured in reality shows like Celebrity Apprentice with Donald Trump and more.