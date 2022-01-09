Comedian Bob Saget, Full House’s Danny Tanner, has died

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 03: Bob Saget attends the Women’s Guild Cedars-Sinai Annual Gala at The Maybourne Beverly Hills on November 03, 2021 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images)

(WTAJ) — Comedian and actor Bob Saget passed away in Florida Sunday, the Orange County Sheriff’s Department said. He was found at a Ritz-Carlton hotel in Orlando.

Saget, born in Philadelphia, was well known for his role on the ’90s sitcom Full House playing father Danny Tanner. A role that many would consider being one of the “pillars” of sitcom fathers.

As 2021 came to a close, Saget Tweeted out that he was excited to hit the road in 2022. He was just two days into a new comedy tour when he passed. He just tweeted Saturday night from the stage after a show that he was appreciative of his fans.

Saget rose to massive success in the ’90s not only as Danny Tanner but as the host of the wildly popular “America’s Funniest Home Videos.”

His swift change-up between the clean, family-friendly Danny Tanner and his adult-oriented onstage comedy might take people by surprise. Saget was even featured in The Aristocrats documentary in 2005 where 100 comedians all told their version of one of the dirtiest, raunchiest jokes, aptly names ‘The Aristocrats’

Saget was a board member of the Scleroderma Research Foundation. In an interview with Ability Magazine, Saget discussed how his sister was diagnosed with scleroderma at 43 and died at 47. She had previously been misdiagnosed numerous times

The cause of death is not known as of this writing. Police say there was no foul play or drug use suspected in his death. He was 65 years old.