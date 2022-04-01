JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Country artists Colt Ford and Dillion Carmichael are officially set to make an appearance at Jefferson County’s 2022 fair.

Colt Ford, a Georgia singer and songwriter who’s known for fusing country and rap genres, will be at the fair Wednesday, July 20, at 7:30 p.m. along with special guest Dillion Carmichael.

Tickets are on sale now. Pit tickets cost $20 and grandstand tickets cost $10. The concert tickets do not include admission to the fairgrounds. You will still need to pay the regular gate admission of $10.

The Jefferson County Fair is held annually on the 3rd week of July. It lasts from Sunday, July 17, to Saturday, July 23.

Get the latest local news, weather, and community events. Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter.

It’s reported that Colt Ford has sold 3 million albums with over 1 billion streams in his rise to fame. He collaborated with artists such as Toby Keith, Brad Paisley, Keith Urban and Jermaine Dupri as well as members of No Doubt, Lit and Lady Antebellum.

Ford also co-wrote Jason Aldean’s #1 hit, “Dirt Road Anthem,” and Brantley Gilbert’s #1 hit, “Country Must Be Country Wide,” as a behind-the-scenes force in the studio.

“Listen to these records… you’ll know exactly who I am,” Ford said in regard to his latest album, “We The People.”

“Colt Ford is about God, family, friends, and America,” he said. “I’m just a guy who loves life. I love people.”

As for Dillion Carmichael, the up-and-coming Country music artist has been compared to Randy Travis with his rich baritone voice. Others raved that he defines pure country.

Carmichael landed on “Artists To Watch” from Billboard, Rolling Stone, Taste of Country, Pandora, and more. He also made 32 at Country radio’s “Most Added” chart with his debut radio single, “Dancing Away With My Heart.”

For more information about the artists and the festival, visit jeffcofair.com.