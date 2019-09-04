Chris Jericho has AEW title stolen while eating Longhorn Steakhouse, police called

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTAJ) — Chris Irvine, better known to fans as Chris Jericho, reportedly lost the All Elite Wrestling(AEW) Championship while he was celebrating at a local Longhorn Steakhouse.

The official police report states that Jericho, the first-ever AEW Champion, had left the AEW title in the back of his limo and went into the steakhouse. The limo driver went back to the airport to return a bag that Jericho had grabbed by mistake.

When the driver returned to Longhorn and Jericho got back in, the title was gone.

The police report reads:

The victim reported the theft of his championship wrestling belt while he was eating inside Longhorn Steakhouse. The victim stated he arrived at the Millionaire Club Airport Terminal and place the belt inside his rented limousine. The limo driver shuttled the victim to Longhorn for dinner. The victim remained at Longhorn while the limo driver returned to the airport. The victim had taken the wrong luggage from the airport and the driver took it back to the terminal. When the driver picked up the victim from the restaurant, the belt was missing. Responding officers searched the limo and airport for the belt without success. On-call CID was consulted, and forensics responded to the scene. Victim: Christopher “Jericho” Irvine, W/M, 11/9/70″

Jericho, a highly decorated wrestler of the past 25 years, was quick to get on camera and turn this into a story for the show while they attempt to find where the AEW title went.

Depending on who owned the luggage Jericho picked up by mistake, that belt could be on the other side of the country or even the planet.