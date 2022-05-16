STATE COLLEGE, Pa (WTAJ) — Get ready country fans: superstar Carrie Underwood is coming to the Bryce Jordan Center in 2023.

As part of her Denim & Rhinestones Tour, Underwood, with special guest Jimmie Allen, will be making a stop in State College on Feb. 10, 2023.

Tickets will go on sale online on Friday, May, 20 and the concert will feature songs from Underwood’s anticipated upcoming Denim & Rhinestones album, which comes out on June 10.

Underwood’s tour will start on October 15, 2022 in Greensville, South Carolina. The tour will make stops in 43 different U.S. cities. Allen, who is new to the spotlight, is coming off his first GRAMMY Award nomination for Best New Artist in 2022 and award wins at both the CMA and ACM for New Artist of the Year and New Male Artist of the Year in 2021.