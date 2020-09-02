Carole Baskin joins cast of ‘Dancing with the Stars’

Carole Baskin, whose longstanding feud with Joe Exotic was chronicled in the hit Netflix docuseries “Tiger King,” has been awarded the zoo once owned by her nemesis. (Credit: Big Cat Rescue)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)—Now that you cool cats and kittens have finished watching “Tiger King,” you’re probably looking for something new to watch.

Fortunately for fans of the hit Netflix series, Carole Baskin will be returning to your TV screen.

The Tampa big-cat activist is heading to the ballroom to compete in season 29 of Dancing with the Stars, ABC announced live on Good Morning America Wednesday morning.

Baskin will be joined by a number of stars including Nelly, Backstreet Boys singer AJ McLean and The Bachelor and The Bachelorette star Kaitlyn Bristowe, Chrishell Stause of Selling Sunset and All My Children fame, coach Monica Aldama from Cheer, actress Skai Jackson, and Anne Heche.

The lineup of professional dancers includes Cheryl Burke, Artem Chigvintsev, Val Chmerkovskiy, Sharna Burgess, Brandon Armstrong, Alan Bersten, Sasha Farber, Jenna Johnson, Daniella Karagach, Keo Motsepe, Peta Murgatroyd, Pasha Pashkov, Gleb Savchenko, Emma Slater and Britt Stewart.

Tyra Banks will host this year’s season, which starts later this month. The celebrity and dancer pairings will be revealed in the first episode.

Baskin, a local Tampa celebrity, was thrust into the national spotlight earlier this year when her longstanding feud with Joe Exotic was chronicled in the hit Netflix docuseries “Tiger King.”

Exotic was convicted of trying to hire someone to kill Baskin. He repeatedly accused her of killing her husband. Baskin, never officially a suspect, has maintained her innocence.

The big-cat enthusiast has largely shied away from the media since the series aired, but was tricked into giving her first on-camera interview since the airing in May.

Her more recent casting set the Internet abuzz Wednesday morning.

