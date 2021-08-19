Britney Spears under investigation for allegedly striking employee

FILE – Britney Spears arrives at the 29th annual GLAAD Media Awards on April 12, 2018, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

LOS ANGELES (NewsNation Now) — Britney Spears is under investigation after an employee said the singer struck her during an argument, officials said.

The Ventura County Sheriff’s Office confirmed with NewsNationNow.com that the pop star was involved in a dispute Monday morning.

Capt. Eric Buschow, the department’s media relations officer, said there were no injuries, and the incident is very minor.

The Ventura County district attorney will now need to decide if charges will be filed.

Spears has been in the spotlight recently as her legal team works to remove her father, Jamie Spears, from the conservatorship that controls her money and affairs. A document filed by her father’s attorneys last week said he is willing to step down as her conservator after “an orderly” transition.