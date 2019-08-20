‘Bond 25’ gets an official name with new teaser trailer

From Dr. No and Goldfinger to Goldeneye and Casino Royale, the ICONIC 25th installment of the James Bond franchise returns with Daniel Craig and now with an official name.

The moniker was announced on James Bond’s official Twitter account Tuesday.

The new film will be titled “No Time To Die.”

Daniel Craig will once again star as James Bond in the latest installment.

It will reportedly be the last time Craig portrays the not-so-secret agent.

“No Time To Die” is slated to be released in April 2020.