UNITED STATES (CBS Newspath) – Anticipation is building for Marvel’s upcoming flick: “Black Panther-Wakanda Forever.”

A record-setting 172 million people viewed the newly released trailer in just 24 hours.

The films stars, who made special appearances over the weekend at San Diego Comic-Con, discussed how the sequel honors the late star, Chadwick Boseman. Boseman played King T’challa in the first black panther movie.

“We truly hope and pray but I think there was a feeling today that we’ve honored him. He was just the most incredible leader, man. You just don’t – they don’t come like him,” Danai Gurira, Black Panther actor said.

Black Panther 2 hits theaters on November 11.