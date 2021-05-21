Billie Eilish’s tour stopping at Bryce Jordan Center in State College

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Billie Eilish will be stopping at State College as part of her “Happier Than Ever, The World Tour.”
The singer and songwriter will perform at the Bryce Jordan Center Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022.
Pre-sale registration ends Sunday, May 23, at 11:59 p.m. Tickets will be on sale Friday, May 28, starting at noon on TicketMaster.
Additionally, B94.5 Live will have a ticket giveaway on their Facebook page.
Eilish will also be performing at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburg Feb. 8, 2022, and Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia Feb. 13, 2022.
