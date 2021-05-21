Billie Eilish’s tour stopping at Bryce Jordan Center in State College

FILE – Billie Eilish arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. The Grammy-winning star is releasing a collection of hundreds of rarely seen photos in May. Grand Central Publishing announced Tuesday that the book is called “Billie Eilish.” The publisher says it will capture Eilish’s essence inside and out and offer readers personal glimpses into her childhood, her life on tour, and more. “Billie Eilish” includes text but will mostly consist of photos. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Billie Eilish will be stopping at State College as part of her “Happier Than Ever, The World Tour.”

The singer and songwriter will perform at the Bryce Jordan Center Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022.

Pre-sale registration ends Sunday, May 23, at 11:59 p.m. Tickets will be on sale Friday, May 28, starting at noon on TicketMaster.

Additionally, B94.5 Live will have a ticket giveaway on their Facebook page.

Eilish will also be performing at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburg Feb. 8, 2022, and Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia Feb. 13, 2022.