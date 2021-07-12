Billboard names Taylor Swift Pennsylvania’s ‘Top Music Star’

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – SEPTEMBER 16: (EDITORIAL ONLY. NOT RELEASED. NO COVER USAGE.) In this screengrab, Taylor Swift performs onstage during the 55th Academy of Country Music Awards at the Grand Ole Opry on September 16, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee. The ACM Awards airs on September 16, 2020 with some live and some prerecorded segments. (Photo by ACMA2020/Getty Images for ACM)

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — In a staff poll in early July, Billboard named their “Top 50 Music Stars of the 50 States” and chose Taylor Swift of Wyomissing to be Pennsylvania’s representative. Hall and Oates (Daryl Hall and John Oates) of Philadelphia were the state’s runner-up.

According to Billboard.com, these results considered the artist’s birthplace or the place they spent “their formative years.” These decisions were based purely on opinion and not a strict methodology of their chart.

Swift, born in West Reading before moving to Wyomissing, has won 410 awards in her career to this point, including 25 Billboard Music Awards, 11 Grammy Awards and eight CMA Awards. She was also named Artist of the Decade (2010s) at the American Music Awards.

In 2020, she released two albums, Folklore and Evermore, only five months apart before re-releasing her own versions Fearless and Red after her public contract dispute with her former label over the masters of her old songs.