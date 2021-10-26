Bert Kreischer to perform at Bryce Jordan Center

Entertainment

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK, NY – APRIL 23: (L-R) HGTV host Stephen Fanuka and Travel Channel host Bert Kreischer pose for a photo as Scripps Networks Interactive hosts the 2013 Upfront on April 23, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Donald Bowers/Getty Images for Scripps Networks, LLC)

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Award-winning comedian Bert Kreischer will be performing at the Bryce Jordan Center on April 10, 2022 as part of his “Berty Boy Relapse Tour.”

Tickets start at $39.75 on Ticketmaster – they will go on sale to the general public on Oct. 29 at 10 a.m. Penn State University Park students will be able to get tickets for $20 through the Account Manager on Oct. 28 at 10 a.m.

Kreischer is a stand-up comedian and actor, whose recent specials “Hey Big Boy,” “Secret Time” and “The Machine” are currently streaming on Netflix. He is also the host of the “Go-Big Show” on TBS.

Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather, and community events that matter to you.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss