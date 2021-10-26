Bert Kreischer to perform at Bryce Jordan Center

NEW YORK, NY – APRIL 23: (L-R) HGTV host Stephen Fanuka and Travel Channel host Bert Kreischer pose for a photo as Scripps Networks Interactive hosts the 2013 Upfront on April 23, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Donald Bowers/Getty Images for Scripps Networks, LLC)

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Award-winning comedian Bert Kreischer will be performing at the Bryce Jordan Center on April 10, 2022 as part of his “Berty Boy Relapse Tour.”

Tickets start at $39.75 on Ticketmaster – they will go on sale to the general public on Oct. 29 at 10 a.m. Penn State University Park students will be able to get tickets for $20 through the Account Manager on Oct. 28 at 10 a.m.

Kreischer is a stand-up comedian and actor, whose recent specials “Hey Big Boy,” “Secret Time” and “The Machine” are currently streaming on Netflix. He is also the host of the “Go-Big Show” on TBS.