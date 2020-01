(WTAJ) — Ben and Jerry’s is well known for its extensive list of flavors and combinations and is teaming up with Netflix for the newest creation.

Named ‘Netflix and Chill’d’, it will feature peanut butter flavored ice cream with pretzel pieces, along with chunks of fudge brownies.

The new flavor isn’t on store shelves just yet, but you can sign up to be emailed when the newest creation is released n their site by clicking here.