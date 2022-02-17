‘Backstreet’s Back, Alright!’ World tour brings boy band back to Pennsylvania

FILE – AJ McLean, from left, Kevin Richardson, Brian Littrell, Nick Carter, and Howie Dorough of The Backstreet Boys appear at the 61st annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Feb. 10, 2019. The pioneering boy band is returning to the Las Vegas Strip with “A Very Backstreet Christmas Party,” a series of 12 holiday shows at the Planet Hollywood resort this November and December. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

BURGETTSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — In 1997, Backstreet was back and 25 years later, they’re back again and coming to Pennsylvania to finish the DNA World Tour that COVID stopped in 2020.

The tour will see the Backstreet Boys travel across the country and into Canada before heading to Brazil and then finishing off the year-long tour in Australia. The Pavillion at Star Lake just so happens to be a stop along the way between Texas and Massachusetts. The Boys will land in our neck of the woods right after Independence Day on July 5.

Backstreet Boys, often referred to as “BSB,” was formed in Orlando Florida in 1993. Their first album was released in May 1996 and saw critical acclaim overseas, particularly in Germany. Their fame exploded worldwide with their second album in 1997 titled “Backstreet’s Back,” featuring their smash hit ‘Everybody (Backstreet’s Back)”

The boy band will hit up The Pavillion in Burgettstown on Tuesday, July 5. Tickets start as low as $39 and can reach as high as $350 or more. The tour comes after nearly two years of hiatus due to COVID-19. Their last show was in Brazil on March 15, 2020.

Date Tue • Jul 05 • 7:30 PM Venue The Pavilion at Star LakeBurgettstown, PA

It should be noted that at this time, The Pavillion will require proof of vaccination or a negative test within 72 hours before the show.

For more information and to buy tickets with Live Nation, you can click here.