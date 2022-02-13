‘The Good Boss’ starring Bardem big winner at Spain’s Goyas

Fernando Leon de Aranoa, left, winner of the awards for best director and best original screenplay for ‘El Buen Patron’ and Javier Bardem, winner of the award for best actor for ‘El Buen Patron’ pose in the press room at the 36th Goya Awards Gala on Saturday, February 12, 2022, in Valencia, Spain. (AP Photo/Jose Breton)

MADRID (AP) — Fernando León de Aranoa’s “The Good Boss” was the big winner of Spain’s most prestigious film awards, winning six prizes including best picture and best actor for Javier Bardem.

Shortlisted for an Oscar in international feature film category, the workplace satire of an owner set on winning a business prize also earned León de Aranoa the award for best director and original screenplay, and also picked up prizes for editing and best score at Saturday’s gala.

“The Good Boss” entered the night with a record 20 nominations for the Spanish Academy’s Goya awards.

Blanca Portillo beat out Penelope Cruz for best actress for her role in “Maixabel,” the true story of the widow of a politician who was assassinated by the Basque separatist group ETA.

Cruz will have another shot for her in role Pedro Almodóvar’s “Parallel Mothers” after being nominated for best actress for the Academy Awards. Bardem, her husband, will also compete for an Oscar for his part in “Being the Ricardos.”

The Goyas gala of over three hours was held in Valencia with all the traditional pomp after last year’s edition was broadcast virtually due to the pandemic.