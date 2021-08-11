AMC Theatres gets major Warner Bros. deal; will start accepting Bitcoin

(WTAJ) — AMC Theatres is rebounding from the COVID pandemic and growing as they signed a deal with Warner Bros. studios and will also accept Bitcoin payments by the end of the year.

On a call with investors, the CEO of AMC said movie theaters aren’t out of the woods yet, but 95 percent of their theaters are re-opened. They aslo spoke with investors about their new deal with Warner Bros.

When COVID-19 shuttered movie theaters across the world, Warner Bros. made a deal with streaming service HBO Max to exclusively stream every single movie from their studio the same day it hit theaters for all of 2021. Now, AMC has a deal in place that they will be the home to all Warner Bros. movies in theaters for 45 days before they hit any streaming service for all of 2022.

While AMC has a deal in place, the CEO also stated they plan to buy roughly 10 theaters to add to the AMC family and build another dozen by the end of 2022.

The theater chain was also pleased to announce on the call that they are getting set-up to begin accepting Bitcoin cryptocurrency by the end of this year.