“Alexa, introduce me to Samuel L. Jackson,” Amazon’s first celebrity assistant

(WTAJ) — Amazon unveiled a LOT of new gadgets, upgrades, and plans for the company in the coming year. One of those upgrades gets you Samuel L Jackson!

No, not just a movie, but as an assistant. Amazon announced that Jackson will be the first celebrity voice you’re able to use as your Alexa assistant.

Jackson comes in both his iconic profane version and also a clean family-friendly version you can change in the settings. He can be activated by saying “Alexa, introduce me to Samuel L. Jackson.”

For 99 cents, you can hear the Hollywood star read you the news, give you a weather report and even tell jokes.

The add-on will be available later this year.