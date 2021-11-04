Airbnb, ‘Sex and the City’ to rent out Carrie Bradshaw’s NYC apartment

(WTAJ) — In celebration of the upcoming release of the “Sex and the City” sequel, “And Just Like That,” and 23 years since the show started, Airbnb and Sarah Jessica Parker are welcoming fans to a one-night stay in New York City.

Beginning at 12 p.m. EST on Monday, Nov. 8 guests can book a $23 stay at a recreation of Carrie Bradshaw’s apartment in Chelsea, New York for two guests on Nov. 12 and Nov. 13. Guests will be responsible for their own travel to and from New York.

While staying in the brownstone that Bradshaw inhabited for the show’s six-year run, guests can expect the following:

A virtual welcome by Sarah Jessica Parker

Brunch in Chelsea

Cosmopolitans for a toast

A chance to play dress-up in Bradshaw’s iconic closet

And, to celebrate the return to the screen, Airbnb will donate to The Studio Museum, a contemporary art museum that showcases the work of artists of African descent.

To view photos of the iconic apartment and book an upcoming stay, visit Carrie Bradshaw’s New York Apartment listing on the Airbnb website.