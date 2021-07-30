After court victories, Michael Jackson estate eyes revival

FILE – Michael Jackson performs “Dangerous” during the taping of the American Bandstand’s 50th anniversary show on April 20, 2002, in Pasadena, Calif. With a series of court victories and shows beginning or returning after a long pandemic pause, Jackson’s estate, and his legacy are on the upswing again. Estate co-executor John Branca said in an interview with The Associated Press that his optimism never flagged as crises hit. (AP Photo/Kevork Djansezian, File)

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) (WTAJ) — Michael Jackson’s legacy never left, but a kind of comeback is coming. A series of major court victories have brought an end to serious crises around the business of the King of Pop.

The co-executor of his estate John Branca tells The Associated Press in an interview that it’s time to get back to promoting him again.

Branca says the first priority is restarting the Jackson-themed Cirque du Soleil show in Las Vegas, scheduled to resume in August after a pandemic pause.

Then comes the delayed debut of “MJ: The Musical,” a show inspired by Jackson’s life.