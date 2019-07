ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — All Elite Wrestling (AEW) star Nyla Rose is coming to the Altoona Roundhouse Rally on Saturday, June 22, for two free shows.

She’s joining Eclipse Wrestling to face WOW(Women Of Wrestling) star Ray Lyn at the 1:30 p.m. show and will be on hand with a surprise match at the 4:30 p.m. show.

You’ll have a chance to get a picture with her and champions such as “The Hero Champ” Manic and Born To Wrestle.

For more info, you can check out the event page by clicking here.