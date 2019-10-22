Account sharing: Netflix could limit who uses your account

(WTAJ) — Netflix could start cracking down on password sharing. The company says it’s aware some users share their password information to avoid paying for a monthly subscription. Netflix already limits the number of devices that can stream from one account at the same time.

When asked during the 3rd Quarter meeting about password and account sharing, Netflix CFO Spencer Neumann said the company is continuing to monitor it for now. “We’re looking at the situation, and we’ll [look for] those consumer-friendly ways to push on the edges of that.” The exec added that Netflix has “no big plans to announce at this time in terms of doing something different” with password sharing for the time being.

With the launch of Disney+ and Apple TV+, as well as various other streaming services announced to debut in 2020, Netflix has stiffer competition than ever.

It will be interesting to see how they choose to handle this if or when the time comes, but for now, there’s no need to worry about getting kicked out of your roommate’s Netflix account.