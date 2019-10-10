Aaron Paul: ‘El Camino’ answers ‘What happened to Jesse?’

This image released by Netflix shows Aaron Paul in a scene from “El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie.” The film, a continuation of the “Breaking Bad” series that concluded on AMC in 2013, premieres Friday on Netflix. (Ben Rothstein/Netflix via AP)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Aaron Paul says his “Breaking Bad” role wasn’t supposed to last past the first season.

But his Jesse Pinkman character ultimately became a fan-favorite and now he’s starring in the Netflix film “El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie,” which premieres Friday. The movie has cameos from some of the show’s best characters.

The film is a continuation of the “Breaking Bad” series that concluded on AMC in 2013. Paul starred in the series opposite Bryan Cranston as Walter White, a high school chemistry teacher turned meth maker.

“El Camino” picks up after Pinkman fled from a bloody massacre that ultimately left White dead. The story focuses on Paul’s character who tries to escape his former drug life to start anew.

Bob Odenkirk, better known as Saul Goodman, told The Hollywood Reporter that everything was kept under wraps.