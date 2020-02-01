A sneak peek at 2020 Super Bowl commercials

All 77 commercial spots during the Super Bowl sold out in record time, despite massive price tags at nearly 5.6 million dollars for 30 seconds of air time.

It’s not only the biggest day in sports but competition for advertisers.

From Planters pausing the funeral of Mr. Peanut after the death of Kobe Bryant, to Cheetos, Doritos, Budweiser and more.

“Star power” has never been more crucial to these companies and you might be surprised by some of Hollywood’s A-listers that might show up, even a baby MC Hammer.