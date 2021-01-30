A look at WWE Royal Rumble 2021 including vegas odds, Goldberg return

Bobby Lashley stands in the ring prior to his fight during the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Crown Jewel pay-per-view in Riyadh on October 31, 2019. (Photo by Fayez Nureldine / AFP) (Photo by FAYEZ NURELDINE/AFP via Getty Images)

(WTAJ) — The 34th annual WWE Royal Rumble is set to take place on Sunday, January 31, officially starting the “Road to WrestleMania” when the winners of the men’s and women’s royal rumble match will get to main event the show of shows on April 11, 2021, in their respective title matches.

Taking place inside of the WWE Thunderdome at Tropicana field, the show will go on without fans being there in person, something they hope to change at WrestleMania in April. While the roar of the crowd will be missed if/when there’s a surprise return, like the return of Edge in 2020, the show is likely going to be full of surprise entrants into each match.

Every year, the Royal Rumble leaves fans guessing and wondering. From shocking returns like Edge, John Cena, and Triple H, to the 2015 Royal Rumble when Batista, on high from his Marvel/Guardian runs, won and fans turned on the match when Daniel Bryan didn’t even get to enter.

While it’s no secret that these shows are predetermined, that doesn’t stop the Vegas odds from getting involved.

From the start of the odds this year, Smackdown’s Bianca Belair and NXT’s Rhea Ripley were favored to win the woman’s rumble match with Belair taking the top spot. For the men, we saw RAW’s Keith Lee and Smackdown’s Big E, and Daniel Bryan shifting in the top five spots.

According to odddsshark.com as of Thursday, Jan. 28, Belair remains in the top spot to win her battle royal while Ripley has dropped into the 3rd spot with Alexa Bliss shifting into 2nd.

They also show vegas odds for the men’s Royal Rumble to favor Daniel Bryan with Keith Lee in 3rd and Big E in 5th.

Brock Lesnar, who hasn’t been seen in the WWE since his WrestleMania title loss to Drew McIntyre in 2020, has been put in the 4th spot on vegas odds. Edge, who returned at the rumble in 2020 after 9 years, is favored 2nd to win the men’s match.





In addition to the two Royal Rumble matches consisting of 30 men and 30 women, the WWE Royal Rumble will see the in-ring return of Bill Goldberg, the man who went 173-0 in the 90s, even beating Hulk Hogan for the WCW Championship.

The former Atlanta Falcon has seen a few matches over the past few years, including a Universal Championship win after beating Kevin Owens. The 54-year-old is poised to face WWE Champion Drew McIntrye, a 34-year-old who is clearly in his peak form mentally, physically, professionally, and personally.

Speaking of Kevin Owens, he’ll face the Head of the Table, the Tribal Chief Roman Reigns in a last man standing match. The only way to win and leave with the WWE Universal Title is to incapacitate your opponent to the point he can’t answer a 10-count from the referee.

Excitement always surrounds the WWE Royal Rumble because you truly never know what may happen. While he didn’t last long, even Price is Right host Drew Carey entered the Royal Rumble in 2001.

Over the past couple of years, we can certainly expect to see a couple of NXT talents show up and vie for that WrestleMania main event spot.

Who are your picks to win the Royal Rumble? Better yet, who do YOU think is going to be the biggest surprise return/entrant this Sunday?