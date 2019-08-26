35 years later: Eddie Murphy finally returns to SNL

(WTAJ) — It’s been 35 years since Eddie Murphy has hosted an episode of Saturday Night Live even after MANY years of being one of the stars of the show alongside guys like Martin Short, Jim Belushi, Joe Piscopo and more.

SNL tweeted out a host schedule for the first part of the 2019 fall season and fans were quick to notice Murphy made the cut!

Live from your timeline, we’ve got some news. #SNL pic.twitter.com/7HrcoM8OPg — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) August 26, 2019

Eddie Murphy soon started trending on Twitter with praise, jokes, and a TON of Eddie Murphy SNL gifs as fans show their support of the decision.

Murphy made an appearance on SNL 40 in 2015 but had spent 25+ years avoiding the show after David Spade made a joke about two back-to-back Murphy film flops in 1990.

From 1980-1984 Murphy was so well received and beloved when he was a cast member, that he ALSO hosted an episode. He is the only performer to have hosted twice while also being an active cast member.

Many fans have been excited to also see David Harbour (Hopper from Stranger Things) make his hosting debut while Woddy Harrelson’s massive cult-like following will see the actor host for the fourth time.

That’s still a far cry from Alec Baldwin and Steven Martin hosting 17 and 15 times while John Goodman hosted 13.