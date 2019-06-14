A Higher Level of Care® Becoming a part of a comprehensive rehabilitation program can make all the difference in how quickly you can return home and get back to your community following an illness or injury. In making the right choice for your best rehabilitation outcome, it’s important to know the differences between an acute rehabilitation hospital and other post-acute setting, like a nursing home or an assisted living center. When it comes to rehabilitation, acute care rehabilitation hospitals hold a clear advantage over other settings.

Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospitals lead the way, consistently outperforming peers with a unique, intensive approach to rehabilitative care, partnering with every patient to find a treatment plan that works for them. We offer a wide range of comprehensive rehabilitation programs for a wide variety of diagnoses. At Encompass Health, we provide access to independent private practice physicians, specializing in physical medicine and rehabilitation, who work in conjunction with Encompass Health’s highly qualified nurses and therapists to provide a coordinated and personalized program of rehabilitative care, using the most advanced technologies possible.

The on-site physicians and Encompass Health’s therapists and staff are dedicated to one goal-returning patients to maximum independence in less than average time.