Weekend Evening Anchor/Reporter

WTAJ is looking for a standout Weekend Anchor/Reporter. We want a journalist who has it all: great storyteller, strong on-air presence, big personality, big energy, social-media star, digital mindset, and a news junkie who will help us win breaking news. We need someone with the mentality of a bulldog reporter. You must be curious and competitive. Above all, you need to have an optimistic outlook and a winning attitude.

The News Anchor Reporter serves as the primary presenter of news stories and other content for all platforms in a manner that is clear, engaging and meaningful to news consumers. Produce content for multiple platforms, including TV, internet, mobile, etc.

