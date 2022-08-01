WTAJ Altoona/State College PA is looking for a dynamic Anchor/Reporter to join our award-winning newsroom. This person will anchor our weekend shows and report 3 days a week. We’re also looking for someone who is just as comfortable in the field as they are at the desk. This position will also fill in on the anchor desk for other newscasts as needed. The ideal candidate is digitally savvy and wants to turn regular content and be a part of the community.

That sense of community is the biggest reason our DMA is great. The quality of life is wonderful. Our area is steeped in history and offers world-class outdoor recreation, all at an affordable cost of living. As a bonus, we are still an easy drive to major metropolitan areas, including Pittsburgh, Washington DC, and Philadelphia.

Join the WTAJ family, we have been committed to being part of the fabric of our communities for nearly 70 years and are recognized as the LEADER in local news both online and on air.

