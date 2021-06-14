Sports Multi-Media Journalist

WTAJ-TV has an immediate opening on our award-winning sports and news team. We are Your News Leader in Central Pennsylvania and we need an individual who can present story ideas, maximize contacts and tell great news and sports stories each day. This position will cover both news and sports as needed. If you have a passion for storytelling and would love the opportunity to cover both daily events and sports, we want you on our team. We are looking for the right person that understands the importance of local media today including the impact and usage of digital. This is an excellent market to display your skills and develop relationships and connections that will go a long way. If you have up to two years of experience and want a great market, apply today.

E.O.E

To apply, please CLICK HERE.