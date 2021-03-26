How would you like to be the face of sports coverage for Pennsylvania’s largest University?

WTAJ-TV and its award-winning news team need a passionate Sports Director to lead a team of engaging and incredible storytelling sports journalists. Based in State College, PA (home of the Penn State Nittany Lions) you will be responsible for managing and mentoring our sports team. We want a storyteller who can take a mundane sports story and make magic with it using lively nat sound, engaging video, and other storytelling techniques to do short-form and long-form pieces on the area’s favorite star athletes. We want a visionary that can rethink what local sports is and how it looks and feels. Two years or more experience working as a sports director at a television station is preferable.

E.O.E.

