WTAJ Altoona/State College PA is looking for a dynamic main Anchor to join our award-winning newsroom. This person will anchor newscasts Monday – Friday. Our anchors don’t just “read the news.” They produce regular content, understand the importance of digital, are leaders in the newsroom and want to be a part of the community.

That sense of community is the biggest reason our DMA is great. The quality of life is incredible. It’s a family-oriented place where you will feel at home from day one. Our area offers world-class outdoor recreation, such as fishing, hiking, and more beautiful places to camp than you can count. Also, living here is not going to break the bank, the cost of living is still very affordable. Plus, we are still an easy drive to major metropolitan areas, including Pittsburgh, Washington DC, and Philadelphia.

Join the WTAJ family, we have been committed to being part of the fabric of our communities for nearly 70 years and are recognized as the LEADER in local news both online and on air.

E.O.E.

To apply, please CLICK HERE.